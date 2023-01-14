Marion dismantles New Hampton in convincing manner 68-40

Marion showed no mercy to New Hampton, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 68-40 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 14.
Recently on January 6, Marion squared off with Vinton-Shellsburg in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.