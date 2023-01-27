Marion designs winning blueprint against Manchester West Delaware 61-50

Saddled up and ready to go, Marion spurred past Manchester West Delaware 61-50 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 27.
Last season, Manchester West Delaware and Marion squared off with February 8, 2022 at Marion High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Marion took on Dyersville Beckman on January 19 at Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.