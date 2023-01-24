Marion denies Solon's challenge 68-58

Solon was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Marion prevailed 68-58 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Marion an 18-12 lead over Solon.
The Wolves' shooting moved in front for a 32-23 lead over the Spartans at halftime.
Solon bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 41-35.
Conditioning showed as the Wolves outscored the Spartans 27-23 in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Marion and Solon squared off with January 18, 2022 at Solon High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Marion faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Solon took on Manchester West Delaware on January 13 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For more, click here.
