Marion denies Solon's challenge 68-58

Solon was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Marion prevailed 68-58 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Marion an 18-12 lead over Solon.

The Wolves' shooting moved in front for a 32-23 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

Solon bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 41-35.

Conditioning showed as the Wolves outscored the Spartans 27-23 in the fourth quarter.

