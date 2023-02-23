Marion walked the high-wire before edging Decorah 71-68 at Marion High on Feb. 23 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Marion faced off against Williamsburg . For more, click here. Decorah took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on Feb. 11 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.