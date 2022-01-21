Marengo Iowa Valley tenderizes Thornburg Tri-County 75-22

Marengo Iowa Valley controlled the action to earn a strong 75-22 win against Thornburg Tri-County on January 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Recently on January 7 , Marengo Iowa Valley squared up on Lynnville-Sully in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.