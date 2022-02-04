Marengo Iowa Valley rains all over Bussey Twin Cedars 75-41

Yes, Marengo Iowa Valley looked superb in beating Bussey Twin Cedars, but no autographs please after its 75-41 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 27 , Marengo Iowa Valley squared up on Garwin GMG in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
