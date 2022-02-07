Marengo Iowa Valley imposes its will on Brooklyn B-G-M 59-34

Yes, Marengo Iowa Valley looked superb in beating Brooklyn B-G-M, but no autographs please after its 59-34 victory on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 27, Marengo Iowa Valley faced off against Garwin GMG and Brooklyn B-G-M took on Victor H-L-V on February 1 at Brooklyn B-G-M High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.