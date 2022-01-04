Maquoketa takes down Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 53-32

Maquoketa handled Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 53-32 in an impressive showing in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 21 , Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared up on Manchester West Delaware in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
