Manly Central Springs staggers Rockford with resounding performance 82-60

Manly Central Springs' river of points eventually washed away Rockford in an 82-60 cavalcade in Iowa boys basketball on January 27.
The last time Manly Central Springs and Rockford played in a 56-52 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Rockford faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 20 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
