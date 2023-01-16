Manly Central Springs overcomes Buffalo Center North Iowa 88-75

Manly Central Springs had its hands full but finally brushed off Buffalo Center North Iowa 88-75 at Manly Central Springs High on January 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Buffalo Center North Iowa and Manly Central Springs faced off on January 17, 2022 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School.
In recent action on January 5, Manly Central Springs faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Buffalo Center North Iowa took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 10 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School.
