Manly Central Springs busts Rockford 82-61

Manly Central Springs stomped on Rockford 82-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 30.

Last season, Manly Central Springs and Rockford faced off on January 28, 2022 at Manly Central Springs High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Rockford faced off against Northwood-Kensett . For results, click here. Manly Central Springs took on Sheffield West Fork on January 24 at Sheffield West Fork High School. Click here for a recap.

