Manchester West Delaware triumphs in strong showing over Waverly-Sr 54-29

Manchester West Delaware didn't tinker around with Waverly-Sr. A 54-29 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 11, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Williamsburg and Waverly-Sr took on New Hampton on January 13 at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.