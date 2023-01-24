 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Manchester West Delaware slips past Independence 66-60

Manchester West Delaware edged Independence 66-60 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 17, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Waverly-Sr and Independence took on Belle Plaine on January 14 at Independence High School. For a full recap, click here.

