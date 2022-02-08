 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Manchester West Delaware pounds out steady beat in win over Marion 50-47

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Manchester West Delaware wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 50-47 over Marion on February 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

