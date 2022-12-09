Manchester West Delaware overwhelms Van Horne Benton 74-51

Manchester West Delaware earned a convincing 74-51 win over Van Horne Benton in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 1, Van Horne Benton faced off against Iowa City Regina and Manchester West Delaware took on Vinton-Shellsburg on December 2 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.