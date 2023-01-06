Manchester West Delaware explodes past Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 80-59

Manchester West Delaware dismissed Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana by an 80-59 count on January 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Manchester West Delaware and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off on February 11, 2022 at Manchester West Delaware High School. Click here for a recap.
