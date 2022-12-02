Manchester West Delaware dismantles Vinton-Shellsburg in convincing manner 65-36

Manchester West Delaware showed it had the juice to douse Vinton-Shellsburg in a points barrage during a 65-36 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Manchester West Delaware and Vinton-Shellsburg squared off with December 3, 2021 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
