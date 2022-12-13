 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Manchester West Delaware defeats Vinton-Shellsburg in lopsided affair 59-38

Manchester West Delaware showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Vinton-Shellsburg 59-38 at Manchester West Delaware High on December 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Manchester West Delaware and Vinton-Shellsburg squared off with December 3, 2021 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Manchester West Delaware took on Vinton-Shellsburg on December 2 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. Click here for a recap

