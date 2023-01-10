Manchester West Delaware collects victory over Williamsburg 61-42

Manchester West Delaware knocked off Williamsburg 61-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.
Last season, Williamsburg and Manchester West Delaware squared off with January 11, 2022 at Manchester West Delaware High School last season. Click here for a recap.
