Lone Tree mauls Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in strong effort 92-17

Lone Tree built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 92-17 win over Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
