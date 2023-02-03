It would have taken a herculean effort for Arlington Starmont to claim this one, and Lisbon wouldn't allow that in a 72-47 decision in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Last season, Lisbon and Arlington Starmont faced off on December 7, 2021 at Arlington Starmont High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Arlington Starmont faced off against Springville . For results, click here. Lisbon took on Preston Easton Valley on January 27 at Lisbon High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.