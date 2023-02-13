Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Lisbon prevailed over Guttenberg Clayton Ridge 46-36 at Guttenberg Clayton Ridge High on February 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 4, Guttenberg Clayton Ridge faced off against Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian . For more, click here. Lisbon took on Wyoming Midland on February 6 at Lisbon High School. Click here for a recap.

