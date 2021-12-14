Lisbon imposes its will on Bellevue Marquette Catholic 66-38

Lisbon's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Bellevue Marquette Catholic 66-38 at Lisbon High on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, Lisbon faced off against Arlington Starmont and Bellevue Marquette Catholic took on Winthrop East Buchanan on December 7 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For a full recap, click here.
