Lisbon gallops past Stanwood North Cedar 67-56

Lisbon grabbed a 67-56 victory at the expense of Stanwood North Cedar in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 20.
Last season, Lisbon and Stanwood North Cedar faced off on January 10, 2022 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 16, Lisbon faced off against Preston Easton Valley and Stanwood North Cedar took on Wyoming Midland on December 16 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. For a full recap, click here.
