Lisbon escapes Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 52-49

Mighty close, mighty fine, Lisbon wore a victory shine after clipping Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 52-49 on December 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian faced off against Springville and Lisbon took on Bellevue Marquette Catholic on December 14 at Lisbon High School. Click here for a recap
