Lisbon chalks up convincing victory over Stanwood North Cedar 62-35

Lisbon ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Stanwood North Cedar 62-35 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The last time Lisbon and Stanwood North Cedar played in a 68-37 game on January 10, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Lisbon faced off against Preston Easton Valley . For results, click here. Stanwood North Cedar took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 20 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.