Lisbon can't hang with Bellevue Marquette Catholic 67-49

Riding a wave of production, Bellevue Marquette Catholic surfed over Lisbon 67-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 17.
Last season, Lisbon and Bellevue Marquette Catholic squared off with January 21, 2022 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Bellevue Marquette Catholic faced off against Springville and Lisbon took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on January 13 at Lisbon High School. For results, click here.
