Letts Louisa-Muscatine thwarts Wapello's quest 54-40

Playing with a winning hand, Letts Louisa-Muscatine trumped Wapello 54-40 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 6.
Last season, Wapello and Letts Louisa-Muscatine squared off with February 8, 2022 at Wapello High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
