Le Grand East Marshall claims gritty victory against Garwin GMG 73-68

Le Grand East Marshall knocked off Garwin GMG 73-68 on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Mustangs opened with a 23-16 advantage over the Wolverines through the first quarter.
The Mustangs' control showed as they carried a 54-52 lead into the fourth quarter.
Le Grand East Marshall's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 19-16 scoring edge over Garwin GMG.
In recent action on February 1, Le Grand East Marshall faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Garwin GMG took on Baxter on February 1 at Baxter High School. Click here for a recap
