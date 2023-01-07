Lake Mills rains down on Buffalo Center North Iowa 81-67

Lake Mills called "game" in the waning moments of an 81-67 defeat of Buffalo Center North Iowa in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 7.
The last time Lake Mills and Buffalo Center North Iowa played in a 83-30 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.
