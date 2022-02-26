Lake Mills overpowers Dunkerton in thorough beating 84-46

Lake Mills' all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Dunkerton during an 84-46 blowout on February 26 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Bulldogs fought to a 44-22 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.

The Bulldogs and the Raiders were engaged in a huge affair at 64-37 as the fourth quarter started.

