Lake Mills overpowers Dunkerton in thorough beating 84-46

Lake Mills' all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Dunkerton during an 84-46 blowout on February 26 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 17, Dunkerton faced off against Sheffield West Fork and Lake Mills took on Britt West Hancock on February 17 at Britt West Hancock High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Bulldogs fought to a 44-22 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.
The Bulldogs and the Raiders were engaged in a huge affair at 64-37 as the fourth quarter started.
