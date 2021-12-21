Lake Mills overpowers Armstrong North Union in thorough beating 68-38

Lake Mills' overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Armstrong North Union 68-38 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Lake Mills faced off against Eagle Grove and Armstrong North Union took on Belmond-Klemme on December 14 at Belmond-Klemme High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
