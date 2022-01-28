Lake Mills outlasts Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53-39

Lake Mills collected a 53-39 victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Lake Mills High on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Bulldogs' offense jumped to a 22-17 lead over the Cardinals at the half.
Lake Mills' leverage showed as it carried a 39-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 21, Lake Mills faced off against Osage and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura took on Forest City on January 20 at Forest City High School. Click here for a recap
