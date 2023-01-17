Lake Mills hammers Algona Bishop Garrigan 76-47

The force was strong for Lake Mills as it pierced Algona Bishop Garrigan during Tuesday's 76-47 thumping at Algona Bishop Garrigan High on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Lake Mills and Algona Bishop Garrigan played in a 75-32 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Algona Bishop Garrigan faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Lake Mills took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 7 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. Click here for a recap.
