Lake Mills explodes on Eagle Grove 66-16

Lake Mills didn't tinker around with Eagle Grove. A 66-16 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Iowa boys basketball action on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Lake Mills faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan and Eagle Grove took on Belmond-Klemme on December 7 at Belmond-Klemme High School. For more, click here.
