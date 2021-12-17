 Skip to main content
Lake Mills buries Garner-Hayfield-Ventura under avalanche of points 67-30

Lake Mills showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 67-30 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 17.

In recent action on December 11, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Osage and Lake Mills took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on December 11 at Saint Ansgar High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Bulldogs registered a 33-19 advantage at half over the Cardinals.

