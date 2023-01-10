La Porte City Union's speedy start jolts Ackley AGWSR 72-31

There was no tuning necessary, La Porte City Union opened in perfect harmony while drumming Ackley AGWSR with a strong start for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 10.

The first quarter gave La Porte City Union a 28-7 lead over Ackley AGWSR.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Cougars got within 34-17.

La Porte City Union thundered to a 58-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-9 edge.

