La Porte City Union rains down on Vinton-Shellsburg 58-46

La Porte City Union notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Vinton-Shellsburg 58-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 2.
La Porte City Union registered a 27-24 advantage at half over Vinton-Shellsburg.
The Knights moved in front of the Vikings 38-33 going into the fourth quarter.
