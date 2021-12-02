 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Porte City Union rains down on Vinton-Shellsburg 58-46

La Porte City Union notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Vinton-Shellsburg 58-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 2.

La Porte City Union registered a 27-24 advantage at half over Vinton-Shellsburg.

The Knights moved in front of the Vikings 38-33 going into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News