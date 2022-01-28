La Porte City Union posts win at Sumner-Fred's expense 62-52

Playing with a winning hand, La Porte City Union trumped Sumner-Fred 62-52 on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 22, La Porte City Union faced off against Van Horne Benton and Sumner-Fred took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on January 21 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
