La Porte City Union pockets solid victory over Sumner-Fred 63-55

La Porte City Union topped Sumner-Fred 63-55 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 2, La Porte City Union faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Sumner-Fred took on Jesup on December 7 at Jesup High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.