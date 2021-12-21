La Porte City Union flies high over Hudson 51-27

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as La Porte City Union turned out the lights on Hudson 51-27 at Hudson High on December 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 14, Hudson faced off against Eldora South Hardin and La Porte City Union took on Sumner-Fred on December 13 at La Porte City Union High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
