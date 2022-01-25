La Porte City Union edges Eldora South Hardin in snug affair 73-66

La Porte City Union knocked off Eldora South Hardin 73-66 on January 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 17, Eldora South Hardin faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and La Porte City Union took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on January 17 at La Porte City Union High School. For more, click here.
Eldora South Hardin started on steady ground by forging a 13-5 lead over La Porte City Union at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers took a 21-11 lead over the Knights heading to the half locker room.
