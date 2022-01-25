La Porte City Union edges Eldora South Hardin in snug affair 73-66

La Porte City Union knocked off Eldora South Hardin 73-66 on January 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Eldora South Hardin started on steady ground by forging a 13-5 lead over La Porte City Union at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers took a 21-11 lead over the Knights heading to the half locker room.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.