La Porte City Union denies Van Horne Benton's challenge 54-38

La Porte City Union charged Van Horne Benton and collected a 54-38 victory at La Porte City Union High on January 22 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 17, La Porte City Union faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Van Horne Benton took on South Tama County on January 11 at South Tama County High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.