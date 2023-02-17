La Porte City Union topped Grundy Center 65-57 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 17.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Grundy Center faced off against Story City Roland-Story . Click here for a recap. La Porte City Union took on Denver on Feb. 6 at La Porte City Union High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.