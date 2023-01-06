Keota tacks win on Victor H-L-V 62-41

Keota unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Victor H-L-V 62-41 Friday in Iowa boys basketball on January 6.
Last season, Keota and Victor H-L-V squared off with January 7, 2022 at Victor H-L-V last season. For more, click here.
