Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Keota's performance in a 78-46 destruction of Traer North Tama in Iowa boys basketball on February 13.

In recent action on February 6, Keota faced off against Riverside Highland . For more, click here. Traer North Tama took on Jesup on February 6 at Traer North Tama High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.