Kalona Hillcrest Academy tops Packwood Pekin 50-39

Riding a wave of production, Kalona Hillcrest Academy dunked Packwood Pekin 50-39 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 28.
The Panthers climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 22-21 lead at intermission.
In recent action on January 18, Kalona Hillcrest Academy faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine and Packwood Pekin took on Letts Louisa-Muscatine on January 21 at Packwood Pekin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
