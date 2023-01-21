Kalona Hillcrest Academy survives close clash with West Liberty 59-51

Kalona Hillcrest Academy walked the high-wire before edging West Liberty 59-51 on January 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, West Liberty faced off against Wilton and Kalona Hillcrest Academy took on Keota on January 14 at Keota High School. Click here for a recap.
