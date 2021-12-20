Just a bit better; Waukon slips past Oelwein 51-47

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Waukon nabbed it to nudge past Oelwein 51-47 on December 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 6, Waukon faced off against Monticello and Oelwein took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on December 10 at Fairbank Wapsie Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.