Just a bit better; Troy Mills North Linn slips past Des Moines Grand View Christian 52-48

Troy Mills North Linn wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 52-48 victory over Des Moines Grand View Christian in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 11.

Des Moines Grand View Christian showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-11 advantage over Troy Mills North Linn as the first quarter ended.

The Lynx opened a thin 27-24 gap over the Thunder at the half.

The Lynx darted to a 44-39 bulge over the Thunder as the fourth quarter began.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Troy Mills North Linn had enough offense to deny Des Moines Grand View Christian in the end.

